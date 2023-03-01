ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Philips Avent Essential BottleDouble teat

SCY097/01

Grow baby bottle teat

Allows you to use the same bottle throughout baby`s development.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Adapts to your baby

Grow baby bottle teat

  • Grow

  • Anti-colic

  • Swappable teat

  • Soft flexible teat

Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*

A range of teat sizes

A range of teat sizes

All Grow teat sizes are compatible with all Grow bottle sizes, so you can swap teat or bottle as needed depending on the flow rate you require. Teat sizes available in 0m+, 1m+, 3m+, 6m+

Progressive Feeding

Progressive Feeding

A range of innovative teat designs available to fit your babys feeding needs. Start with the soft, flexible teat that mimics the feel of mums breast. As your baby grows, progress to the bite-resistant flexible teat, to cater for teething.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Based on Hoshine's Certificate of Analysis (2021)