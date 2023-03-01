2 year warranty
SCY097/01
Grow baby bottle teat
Allows you to use the same bottle throughout baby`s development.
Grow
Anti-colic
Swappable teat
Soft flexible teat
Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*
All Grow teat sizes are compatible with all Grow bottle sizes, so you can swap teat or bottle as needed depending on the flow rate you require. Teat sizes available in 0m+, 1m+, 3m+, 6m+
A range of innovative teat designs available to fit your babys feeding needs. Start with the soft, flexible teat that mimics the feel of mums breast. As your baby grows, progress to the bite-resistant flexible teat, to cater for teething.
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Based on Hoshine's Certificate of Analysis (2021)