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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000beard trimmer

QT4011/15

4.5

| (1760) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Pro Skin Advanced Trimmer

Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.

See all benefits

The most convenient way to start with your stubble

Pro Skin Advanced Trimmer

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Advanced titanium blades

  • 1h charge/90mins cordless use

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

0.5mm precision

0.5mm precision

Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

1760

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

11/10/2023

India

India

A Remarkable Investment in Grooming Excellence

I purchased the Philips Beard Trimmer QT4015 on December 30, 2015, and 7.5 + years later, it still stands as a testament to its durability, efficiency, and quality. This trimmer has consistently delivered exceptional performance, making it an essential tool in my grooming routine. I couldn't be happier with my purchase, and I'm excited to share my experiences in this review. Durability (★★★★★): The longevity of the Philips Beard Trimmer QT4015 is nothing short of impressive. Six years of continuous use, and it's still going strong. This trimmer has endured countless trims and grooming sessions, and it continues to perform flawlessly. The build quality is exceptional, and it shows no signs of wear and tear. Efficiency (★★★★★): When it comes to achieving a precise and clean trim, the QT4015 excels. It effortlessly tames unruly facial hair, offering a variety of trim lengths that suit every styling need. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure a clean and precise cut every time. It has never pulled or tugged on my beard, making the grooming experience comfortable and efficient. Battery Life (★★★★★): The long-lasting battery life of the QT4015 has been a game-changer. I've gone weeks without needing to recharge, which is incredibly convenient, especially when traveling. It's reassuring to know that it won't die on me mid-trim. Ease of Maintenance (★★★★★): Cleaning this trimmer is a breeze. The detachable head can be easily rinsed under the tap, and the durable construction means I don't have to worry about delicate components breaking during maintenance. Design (★★★★★): The trimmer's sleek and ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver around the face. It's lightweight but sturdy, and the control wheel for adjusting trimming lengths is conveniently located on the handle. Value for Money (★★★★★): This trimmer represents a phenomenal investment. Its longevity, reliability, and consistently outstanding performance make it worth every penny. It's saved me money on buying disposable razors and trips to the barber. In conclusion, the Philips Beard Trimmer QT4015 is a grooming gem. Its durability, efficiency, battery life, ease of maintenance, and thoughtful design make it an excellent choice for anyone in need of a reliable and high-quality trimmer. I am thoroughly impressed with its performance over the years, and I wholeheartedly recommend this product to anyone looking for a top-notch grooming tool. Seven years of excellence, and it's still going strong - this trimmer is nothing short of legendary. It was sooo good that now they don't produce this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4011/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-10-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4011/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-10-11

14/08/2023

India

India

Trimenders product, still working after 3.5+ years

Buy this product on 17 Oct 2019. Still it's working properly. Trimenders product.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4011/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-08-14

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4011/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-08-14

14/02/2022

India

India

Excellent trimmer

I used it for more than 5 years. it was working fine but due to some water drops, it's not working now. Amazing product by Philips.

Pros

More durability

Cons

No cons, better to give option for e waster after usage of product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4011/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-02-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4011/15 beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-02-14

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