I purchased the Philips Beard Trimmer QT4015 on December 30, 2015, and 7.5 + years later, it still stands as a testament to its durability, efficiency, and quality. This trimmer has consistently delivered exceptional performance, making it an essential tool in my grooming routine. I couldn't be happier with my purchase, and I'm excited to share my experiences in this review. Durability (★★★★★): The longevity of the Philips Beard Trimmer QT4015 is nothing short of impressive. Six years of continuous use, and it's still going strong. This trimmer has endured countless trims and grooming sessions, and it continues to perform flawlessly. The build quality is exceptional, and it shows no signs of wear and tear. Efficiency (★★★★★): When it comes to achieving a precise and clean trim, the QT4015 excels. It effortlessly tames unruly facial hair, offering a variety of trim lengths that suit every styling need. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure a clean and precise cut every time. It has never pulled or tugged on my beard, making the grooming experience comfortable and efficient. Battery Life (★★★★★): The long-lasting battery life of the QT4015 has been a game-changer. I've gone weeks without needing to recharge, which is incredibly convenient, especially when traveling. It's reassuring to know that it won't die on me mid-trim. Ease of Maintenance (★★★★★): Cleaning this trimmer is a breeze. The detachable head can be easily rinsed under the tap, and the durable construction means I don't have to worry about delicate components breaking during maintenance. Design (★★★★★): The trimmer's sleek and ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver around the face. It's lightweight but sturdy, and the control wheel for adjusting trimming lengths is conveniently located on the handle. Value for Money (★★★★★): This trimmer represents a phenomenal investment. Its longevity, reliability, and consistently outstanding performance make it worth every penny. It's saved me money on buying disposable razors and trips to the barber. In conclusion, the Philips Beard Trimmer QT4015 is a grooming gem. Its durability, efficiency, battery life, ease of maintenance, and thoughtful design make it an excellent choice for anyone in need of a reliable and high-quality trimmer. I am thoroughly impressed with its performance over the years, and I wholeheartedly recommend this product to anyone looking for a top-notch grooming tool. Seven years of excellence, and it's still going strong - this trimmer is nothing short of legendary. It was sooo good that now they don't produce this product.