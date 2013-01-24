Home
Beardtrimmer series 3000

beard trimmer

QT4011/15
    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.

    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.

      • -{discount-value}

      Pro Skin Advanced Trimmer

      The most convenient way to start with your stubble

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Advanced titanium blades
      • 1h charge/90mins cordless use
      Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

      Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

      Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.

      Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

      Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

      Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

      0.5mm precision

      0.5mm precision

      Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.

      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      90 minutes of cordless use after a 1 hour charge

      90 minutes of cordless use after a 1 hour charge

      Use it cordless or plugged in. You'll have 90 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging.

      Travel and storage pouch

      Travel and storage pouch

      The travel pouch protects your product during traveling and storage.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Number of length settings
        20
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5mm  mm
        Comb type
        Stubble
        Cutting element
        • Stainless steel blades
        • Titanium Coated Blades
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10  mm

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Running time
        90 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour
        Battery Light
        Yes
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Battery
        2x AAA NiMH
        Charge indication
        On plug
        Easy Cleaning
        Washable attachments

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

