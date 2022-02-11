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Discontinued

FidelioHeadphones with mic

M1MKIIBO/00

2.5

| (4) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Black with orange details
Black with orange details

High fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go.

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High fidelity sound, meticulously crafted

  • High resolution audio

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

Double-layered earshells engineered for sound precision

The Philips Fidelio M1MKII's double-layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1MKII an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

Optimized 40mm neodymium drivers for pure authentic sound

Optimized 40mm neodymium drivers for pure authentic sound

Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

In-line control and mic switches you between music and calls

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

4

Reviews

5

11/02/2022

India

India

Bluetooth headphones for demanding users

The Philips Fidelio L3 are Bluetooth headphones that should be the bridge between the audiophile and consumer schools. How do they fulfill this role? The Philips Fidelio L3 are Bluetooth headphones that should be the bridge between the audiophile and consumer schools. How do they fulfill this role? https://www.techtiper.com/philips-fidelio-l3-review-bluetooth-headphones/

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic

19/06/2017

India

India

Please provide users to buy the replacement pads.

I need to buy the replacement pads as I read many times that the adhesive loses it's sticking ability on the pads. I wish to buy the replacement pads for reserve and make these last longer for usage.

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic

23/02/2020

India

India

Good sound, worst quality

I bought these headphones around 12 days ago. Today, there was a split in the earcups at the part where the upper stiching meets lower stiching. Actually there is no stiching at all. There are just glued barely. Not expected this quality from Phillips, especially when you pay a price of premium headphones.

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-01-23

This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-01-23

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