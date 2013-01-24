Search terms
High fidelity sound, meticulously crafted
Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go. See all benefits
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.
The Fidelio headphone features an acoustic seal that’s a specially designed ribbon lock built into the internal chamber, which eliminates any unnecessary sound leakage and preserves sound details. Not only do you get excellent bass extension, but also immersive enjoyment of every superb detail of your music, without environmental disturbances.
The headphone’s acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that essentially comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber, providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, every natural sound detail is isolated and precise and dynamic bass is delivered, without any compromising on sound clarity.
The materials used for the Fidelio headphones are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion - using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather - to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the headphones feels and sounds excellent.
The Philips Fidelio M1MKII's double-layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1MKII an ideal music companion for a long time to come.
The Fidelio M1MKII utilizes a lighter voice coil compared to its predecessors, ensuring greater clarity in the low frequencies and wider extension in the high frequencies. The result is more finely detailed, spacious sound overall.
