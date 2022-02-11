2 year warranty
Discontinued
M1MKIIBK/00
Available in
High fidelity sound, meticulously crafted
Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
The headphone’s acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that essentially comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber, providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, every natural sound detail is isolated and precise and dynamic bass is delivered, without any compromising on sound clarity.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Renuverma
11/02/2022
India
Bluetooth headphones for demanding users
The Philips Fidelio L3 are Bluetooth headphones that should be the bridge between the audiophile and consumer schools. How do they fulfill this role? The Philips Fidelio L3 are Bluetooth headphones that should be the bridge between the audiophile and consumer schools. How do they fulfill this role? https://www.techtiper.com/philips-fidelio-l3-review-bluetooth-headphones/
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic
Siddharthat0990
19/06/2017
India
Please provide users to buy the replacement pads.
I need to buy the replacement pads as I read many times that the adhesive loses it's sticking ability on the pads. I wish to buy the replacement pads for reserve and make these last longer for usage.
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
ShardoolP
23/02/2020
India
Good sound, worst quality
I bought these headphones around 12 days ago. Today, there was a split in the earcups at the part where the upper stiching meets lower stiching. Actually there is no stiching at all. There are just glued barely. Not expected this quality from Phillips, especially when you pay a price of premium headphones.
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-01-23
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-01-23