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  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3671/14

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    MRP: Rs.3,495.00

    Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all 3000 Series

    Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Up to 3x better plaque removal*

    • Sonic technology
    • Pressure sensor
    • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
    • Slim ergonomic design
    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

    Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

    The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

    Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth & gums

    Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth & gums

    Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects pressure you apply, warns you, and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

    Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

    Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

    Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

    Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

    Easy-Start to ease the transition

    Easy-Start to ease the transition

    Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

    14-day long lasting battery life

    14-day long lasting battery life

    Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      DC5V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days*****
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Replacement reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      • Reminder icon lights up
      • to always ensure best results

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 3100 Series
      Brush head
      1 C1 ProResults standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 3x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Sonicare handle 3100 Series
    • ProResults Brush Head (C1)
    • USB Charger
    Badge-D2C

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    • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
    • Individual results may vary
    • * Data on file
    • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
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