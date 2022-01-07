Search terms

    Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

    Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush.

    Available in:

    MRP: Rs.3,495.00

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Up to 3x better plaque removal*

      • Sonic technology
      • Pressure sensor
      • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
      • Slim ergonomic design
      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

      Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

      The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

      Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth & gums

      Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth & gums

      Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects pressure you apply, warns you, and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

      Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

      Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

      Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      14-day long lasting battery life

      14-day long lasting battery life

      Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days*****
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Replacement reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        • Reminder icon lights up
        • to always ensure best results

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Handle
        1 3100 Series
        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 3x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Smart sensor technology

        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Sonicare handle 3100 Series
      • ProResults Brush Head (C1)
      • USB Charger

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
          • Individual results may vary
          • * Data on file
          • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
