Search terms
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest See all benefits
If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 32 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The curler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Just slide it out! This design makes it easier to release the curl, just slide the styler out of your hair when the curl is ready.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service