Curler

HP8600/60
  Natural bouncy curls in an easy way
    Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

    Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest

    Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

    Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest See all benefits

      Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

      SimplySalon curling Iron

      • 32 mm barrel
      • 180 C temperature
      • Ceramic coating
      32mm tong for beautiful curls and waves

      32mm tong for beautiful curls and waves

      If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 32 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The curler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Short curling clip for easy curl release

      Just slide it out! This design makes it easier to release the curl, just slide the styler out of your hair when the curl is ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel diameter
        32  mm
        Maximum temperature
        180  °C
        Heating time
        120s
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        white and fucshia
        Heater type
        PTC ceramic heater
        Voltage
        worldwide
        Temperature range
        one setting

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Cool tip
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Natural looking curls
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Long
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Medium
        • Thick

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.