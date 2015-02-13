Search terms

Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7432/20
  • Simply delicious coffee Simply delicious coffee Simply delicious coffee
    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7432/20
    With aroma twister for the best taste experience

    • Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety
    • Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste
    • Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like
    • LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched
    • Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning
      Simply delicious coffee

      Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        750 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        218 x 198 x 290 mm
        Weight of product
        1.11 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        210 x 172 x 270 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.69 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        0.6 L
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 7 cups
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop
        • Automatic shut-off
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

