Viva Collection Induction cooker
Joyful Effortless Cooking
Electromagnetic induction technology ensures high heating efficiency, cooks food faster than a gas stove. Seals nutrition into the food and prevents vitamin loss. See all benefits
MRP: Rs.5,595.00
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Viva Collection Induction cooker
Joyful Effortless Cooking
Cooking is easy with full glass panel&preset menus
0 to 3 hours time setting
0 to 3 hours time setting
10 preset menus for different Indian recipies
10 preset menus for different Indian recipies
24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking
24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking
Sensor touch keys for ease of use
Sensor touch keys for ease of use
upto 2100W for fast cooking
upto 2100W for fast cooking
High quality full glass panel for premium finish & easy cook
Technical Specifications
-
Design specifications
- Materials of main body
-
Mirco crystal plate
- Color(s)
-
Black
- Height
-
68
mm
- Width
-
292
mm
- Depth
-
392
mm
- Weight (incl. packaging)
-
3.37
kg
-
Dimensions
- Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
-
452(W)X348(D)X113(H)
- Set dimension (WxHxD)
-
292(W)X392(D)X68(H)
-
Technical specifications
- Cord length
-
1.2
m
- Voltage
-
220-240
V
- Wattage
-
2100
W
- Frequency
-
50
Hz
-
General specifications
- Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
-
Yes
- Auto-off program cooks food safely
-
Yes
- More comfortable cooking without flame
-
Yes
- Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
-
Yes
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