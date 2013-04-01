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  • Joyful Effortless Cooking Joyful Effortless Cooking Joyful Effortless Cooking

    Viva Collection Induction cooker

    HD4938

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Joyful Effortless Cooking

    Electromagnetic induction technology ensures high heating efficiency, cooks food faster than a gas stove. Seals nutrition into the food and prevents vitamin loss.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.5,595.00

    Viva Collection Induction cooker

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    See all Induction Cooker

    Joyful Effortless Cooking

    Cooking is easy with full glass panel&preset menus

    • Sensor Touch
    • 2100 W
    0 to 3 hours time setting

    0 to 3 hours time setting

    0 to 3 hours time setting

    10 preset menus for different Indian recipies

    10 preset menus for different Indian recipies

    10 preset menus for different Indian recipies

    24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking

    24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking

    24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking

    Sensor touch keys for ease of use

    Sensor touch keys for ease of use

    Sensor touch keys for ease of use

    upto 2100W for fast cooking

    upto 2100W for fast cooking

    upto 2100W for fast cooking

    High quality full glass panel for premium finish & easy cook

    High quality full glass panel for premium finish & easy cook

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Mirco crystal plate
      Color(s)
      Black
      Height
      68  mm
      Width
      292  mm
      Depth
      392  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.37  kg

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
      452(W)X348(D)X113(H)
      Set dimension (WxHxD)
      292(W)X392(D)X68(H)

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • General specifications

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
      Yes
      Auto-off program cooks food safely
      Yes
      More comfortable cooking without flame
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
      Yes

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