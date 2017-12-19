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2 year warranty

  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
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  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD4825/91

3.7
| (3) Reviews
Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen
Enjoy great toast no matter fresh or frozen bread with this compact toaster. Features an extended heating platform for more even toasting, defrost to toast straight from frozen and variable browning control for individual preference.
See all benefits

In a compact metal design

Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

  • Metal

  • Compact

Extended heating platform

Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.

Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.

Variable browning control for individual preference

Variable browning control for individual preference

Variable browning control for individual preference.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

3
1

19/12/2017

India

India

Value for Money Spent

It's an excellent handy well-build Toaster that I use every day with much ease for Toasting my Breakfast Slices of bread for over a year time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster

09/10/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

This is a useful product with simple features .

We have been using it for a few weeks and are satisfied with its performance .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster

15/09/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

poor toaster

this toaster can burn the bread at even level one. previous model was good. also metal side ges burning hot after even a small time. i have uaed previous model daily collection. it was good but it had some problem so i took the toaster to Philips service center and they told me that we cant repair the toaster and its better to buy new toaster then to repair old one. so there is no guarantee after warranty period.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster

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