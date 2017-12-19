2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4825/91
Metal
Compact
Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.
Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.
Variable browning control for individual preference.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
ASHOK20
19/12/2017
India
Value for Money Spent
It's an excellent handy well-build Toaster that I use every day with much ease for Toasting my Breakfast Slices of bread for over a year time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
Kalindini
09/10/2016
India
Verified buyer
This is a useful product with simple features .
We have been using it for a few weeks and are satisfied with its performance .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
scorpion
15/09/2017
India
Verified buyer
poor toaster
this toaster can burn the bread at even level one. previous model was good. also metal side ges burning hot after even a small time. i have uaed previous model daily collection. it was good but it had some problem so i took the toaster to Philips service center and they told me that we cant repair the toaster and its better to buy new toaster then to repair old one. so there is no guarantee after warranty period.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster