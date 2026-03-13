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Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
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HD4825/91
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Toaster
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD4825/91
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down