Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2584
    Crispy golden brown toast every day

    This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.2,095.00

      • 8 settings
      • Integrated bun warming rack
      • Compact design
      • Dust cover
      2 large variable slots for different size of bread

      2 large variable slots for different size of bread

      2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

      8 browning settings for individual preference

      8 browning settings for individual preference

      8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

      Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Integrated bun rack to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Dust cover

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Desert Green
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        8
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Defrost function
        • High lift function
        • Integrated cord storage

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        830  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        304x184x214  mm

