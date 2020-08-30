2 year warranty
Discontinued
8 settings
Integrated bun warming rack
Compact design
Dust cover
2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.
8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AG158
30/08/2020
India
Brilliant Product
I like its premium finish, cool colour, uniform toasting feature, integrated bun warmer and hygienic dust cover.
Pros
1.Beautiful looks 2.Toasts bread pieces uniformly 3.Doesn't get overheated 4.Outer surface remains cool during toasting 5.Integrated bun warming rack for heating buns, croissants, patties and samosas with great convenience 6.The dust cover prevents toaster from getting exposed to dust and insects
Cons
Nothing so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster
Date of Use 2020-07-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster
Date of Use 2020-07-30
Basha
25/08/2018
India
Very Good
Very compact Quick toast Various features Light weight Improved technology Beautiful colour
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster