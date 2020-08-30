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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2584/60

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Crispy golden brown toast every day
This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.
See all benefits

With 8 settings and integrated bun warming rack

Crispy golden brown toast every day

  • 8 settings

  • Integrated bun warming rack

  • Compact design

  • Dust cover

2 large variable slots for different size of bread

2 large variable slots for different size of bread

2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

8 browning settings for individual preference

8 browning settings for individual preference

8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

30/08/2020

India

India

Brilliant Product

I like its premium finish, cool colour, uniform toasting feature, integrated bun warmer and hygienic dust cover.

Pros

1.Beautiful looks 2.Toasts bread pieces uniformly 3.Doesn't get overheated 4.Outer surface remains cool during toasting 5.Integrated bun warming rack for heating buns, croissants, patties and samosas with great convenience 6.The dust cover prevents toaster from getting exposed to dust and insects

Cons

Nothing so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster

Date of Use 2020-07-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster

Date of Use 2020-07-30

25/08/2018

India

India

Very Good

Very compact Quick toast Various features Light weight Improved technology Beautiful colour

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2584/60 Toaster

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