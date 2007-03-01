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  • Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy

    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    HD2384/10

    Sandwiches made easy

    It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

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    See all Sandwich Maker

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty results in no time

    • 94010344E18345
    • 750W
    • Vertical storage
    • On/off switch and indicator lights Panini plate, sandwich plate, waffle plate
    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage.

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle.

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      White/Blue

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
    Badge-D2C

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