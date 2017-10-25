2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC330/45
1000 W
Heated plate
Automatic continuous steam
Brush
2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
Awards
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Neku
25/10/2017
India
Verified buyer
A must for every household
An easy to use product that is a boon in the field of ironing clothes. It is easy to use. The capability to iron clothes both in the vertical viz on a hanger and horizontal viz on an ironing board provides huge flexibility. It is an important part of the luggage of both business and pleasure traveller.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer
Simmi
27/07/2017
India
Verified buyer
short lived product
The product initially was very good. However, with use it stopped letting out steam. Since, it was still in warranty, they repaired it and now its giving me a lot of problems again. Instead of letting out steam, hot water keeps dripping on to my hands, making it very difficult to use. Its still in warranty. I hope you can replace the product.
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer
PALLY
11/08/2016
India
PRODUCT IS NOT GOOD
THE PRODUCT IS NOT MUCH BETTER AS COMPARE TO IRON. THE THINGS IS IT CONSUME MORE ELECTRICITY. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT USEFUL IN CALCIFIED WATER.
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.