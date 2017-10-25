ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Better crease removal at the touch of your hand

Discontinued

Steam&Go 2-in-1Handheld garment steamer

GC330/45

2.3
| (3) Reviews

1 award

Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. This model has a heated plate and 2-in-1 function enabling horizontal steaming.
See all benefits

2-in-1: Vertical and horizontal steaming

Better crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 1000 W

  • Heated plate

  • Automatic continuous steam

  • Brush

2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

25/10/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

A must for every household

An easy to use product that is a boon in the field of ironing clothes. It is easy to use. The capability to iron clothes both in the vertical viz on a hanger and horizontal viz on an ironing board provides huge flexibility. It is an important part of the luggage of both business and pleasure traveller.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer

27/07/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

short lived product

The product initially was very good. However, with use it stopped letting out steam. Since, it was still in warranty, they repaired it and now its giving me a lot of problems again. Instead of letting out steam, hot water keeps dripping on to my hands, making it very difficult to use. Its still in warranty. I hope you can replace the product.

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer

11/08/2016

India

India

PRODUCT IS NOT GOOD

THE PRODUCT IS NOT MUCH BETTER AS COMPARE TO IRON. THE THINGS IS IT CONSUME MORE ELECTRICITY. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT USEFUL IN CALCIFIED WATER.

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/45 Handheld garment steamer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration
Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.