Search terms

EasySpeed Steam iron

GC1740/26
  • Easy and effective Easy and effective Easy and effective
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1740/26

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you’re your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you’re your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you’re your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you’re your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Easy and effective

      4 steam settings for better ironing results

      • Steam boost up to 90 g
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Anti-scale
      220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

      220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

      Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

      Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

      This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

      Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

      Wider hole for easy water filling*

      Wider hole for easy water filling*

      Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Non-stick soleplate for easy and fast gliding on all fabrics

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Triple precision tip to reach the most tricky areas

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        On mode (ECO mode)
        .

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.9  m
        Heating time
        30 sec

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Light blue

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        220  ml
        Soleplate name
        Non-stick
        Spray
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2000  W
        Steam boost
        90  g
        Continuous steam
        25  g/min
        Variable steam levels
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          VIP exclusive access to sales​​

          Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

          Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.