Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.
Philips active carbon filter removes gasses and odors
The honeycomb-structured Active Carbon filter is engineered to effectively remove hazardous gases, including ozone and harmful VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) from the air. Home renovations, cooking and other activities release these harmful gasses which the Active Carbon effectively absorbs so that you can breathe clean and healthy air.
Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively
Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.
Up to 12 months of usage
Philips Active Carbon filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for to up to a year. (1)
Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device
Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when to replace the filter. This takes less than a minute. The maintenance of the device is effortless to ensure that youalways enjoy clean, healthy air.
Connect with the device and monitor it through the app
Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when its time to change your filter and easily order a replacement directly through the app (3).
(1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
(2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
(3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
(4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
(5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
(7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.