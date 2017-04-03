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  • Powerful protection for the best performance Powerful protection for the best performance Powerful protection for the best performance

    Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

    FY1410/10

    Powerful protection for the best performance

    The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

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    Powerful protection for the best performance

    Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

    • Up to 24 months lifetime
    • Filters 99.97% 0.003μm particles
    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan.

    Up to 99.9% virus removal

    Up to 99.9% virus removal

    The purifier captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

    Up to 24 months of usage

    Up to 24 months of usage

    Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration to up to 2 years. (1)

    Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

    Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

    Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when its time to change your filter and easily order a replacement directly through the app (3).

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when to replace the filter. This takes less than a minute. The maintenance of the device is effortless to ensure that youalways enjoy clean, healthy air.

    The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

    The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

    NanoProtect HEPA filter's low-resistance fibers maximize the airflow. The electrostatic charge attracts particles as small as 0.003 microns with 99.98% of efficiency, enabling the filter to clean the air faster than a medically used HEPA H13 filter (4)

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      28*275*360  mm
      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      40*290*375  mm
      Weight of product
      0.29  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      0.439  kg

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White,grey

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC1213, AC1214, AC1215, AC1217, AC2729

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergen filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%

    • Maintenance

      Wash under water
      No
      Clean with a brush
      No
      Clean with chemical products
      No

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    Reviews

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    • (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
    • (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
    • (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
    • (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
    • (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
    • (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
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