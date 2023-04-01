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  • Powerful yet quiet cooling Powerful yet quiet cooling Powerful yet quiet cooling

    5000 series Tower Fan

    CX5535/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Powerful yet quiet cooling

    Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Designed for high performance, this self-rotating fan brings a quick cooling effect to the entire room. Optionally, it can also infuse the air with your favorite scents.

    See all benefits

    5000 series Tower Fan

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    See all Fans

    Powerful yet quiet cooling

    Performance, quality, and comfort

    • Fan airflow 2230 m3/h
    • Remote controller
    • 105 cm slim design
    • Suitable for aroma diffusion
    Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

    Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

    Our air outlet is designed to be wide and high, providing maximum coverage and quickly cooling the entire room. With a 60° oscillation feature, the fan can reach wherever you need it, ensuring that the entire room is cool and comfortable.

    A mode for every mood

    A mode for every mood

    Fully customize your fan's performance to your needs, whether you prefer a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air, with its three speed settings. With three versatile modes (Normal, Natural Breeze, Silent Sleep), you can choose the perfect mode to suit your preferences and fully customize your comfort.

    Ultra-quiet cooling, as low as 28 dB

    Ultra-quiet cooling, as low as 28 dB

    At 28 dB, the fan is even quieter than a whisper at the lowest speed setting. Enjoy a calm environment for working, reading and sleeping without distraction.

    Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

    Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

    Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).

    Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

    Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

    Experience a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

    Feel the breeze with the Natural breeze mode

    Feel the breeze with the Natural breeze mode

    Bring the refreshing feeling of an outdoor breeze into your room with the Natural breeze mode and enjoy a more natural and invigorating indoor experience.

    Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

    Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

    Set the timer for anywhere between 1 and 7 hours, allowing you to enjoy a cool breeze for the perfect amount of time while also conserving energy and reducing costs. Our 40W tower fan is energy-efficient, using less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Slim and space saving design

    Slim and space saving design

    A minimalistic, eye-catching design that blends seamlessly with any decor. The slim and space-saving design makes it perfect for use in bedrooms, offices, kitchens, and other areas where space is at a premium. Place your tower fan in the corner or against a wall without it getting in the way of things.

    60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

    60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

    Optimum oscillation that ensures air is circulated throughout your room. No more hot spots or stuffy air, just a comfortable and cool experience.

    Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

    Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

    The feather touch control panel and ergonomic remote controller makes our tower fan a pleasure to use and have in any room.

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their tower fans before release, ensuring exceptional quality and performance. Our high-quality copper motor ensures consistent, powerful airflow, delivering peak performance and unmatched comfort day after day.

    Added peace of mind with the child lock

    Added peace of mind with the child lock

    Keep your little ones and tower fan safe from each other. This safety feature prevents curious hands from fiddling with the fans setting and lets you relax, worry-free.

    High performance, durable copper motor

    High performance, durable copper motor

    Our top-quality copper motor is built to perform, day after day. It generates strong airflow while making minimal noise, giving you the best of performance and comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Tower Fan
      Color
      White
      Primary Material
      Plastic

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      40W
      Min. sound level
      28 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      46 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Fan airflow
      2230 m³/h

    • Usability

      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Natural mode
      Yes
      Aroma diffuser
      Yes
      Speed settings
      3
      Timer
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Oscillation
      60°
      Interface
      Touch
      Remote control
      Yes

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      31.0cm
      Product Width
      31.0cm
      Product Height
      104.8cm
      Product Weight
      4.5kg
      Package Length
      23.8cm
      Package Width
      23.8cm
      Package Height
      109.5cm
      Package Weight
      6.1kg

    • Energy Efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Aroma pad
      Related Accessories 1
      FY5100

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • (1) No essential oils included with the purchase of this product.
    • (2) The average sound level, based on IEC 60704-2-7:2020.
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