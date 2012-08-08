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  • Perfect protection for your espresso machine Perfect protection for your espresso machine Perfect protection for your espresso machine

    Philips Saeco Espresso machine descaler

    CA6700/00

    Perfect protection for your espresso machine

    Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime.

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    Philips Saeco Espresso machine descaler

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    Perfect protection for your espresso machine

    Prolonges your machine lifetime

    • 1 descaling cycle
    • 250 ml
    • reduces limescale

    Maintains the coffee taste over time as in your first cup

    Regular maintenance of your espresso ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine

    Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

    The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.

    Exclusive formula for safe and gentle decalcification

    The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

    Protects your system against limescale build-up

    Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.

    Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

    The Philips Saeco decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Germany

    • Durability

      Expiration date
      38 months of shelf life from the production date

    • Technical specifications

      Includes
      1 bottle of 250 ml for one descaling cycle

    • Packaging

      Quantity
      1 bottle of 250 ml

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