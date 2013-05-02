2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8325/01
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Class
This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads
High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Shyam
02/05/2013
India
This is the product I have been looking for
During my travels around the world, attending meetings, I have always admired this kind of coffee maker. The coffee tastes so good that you want to drink it again and again. Now that it is available here in India, I am going to buy one today !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine
thankacahn
19/05/2021
India
Verified buyer
Great coffee. Durable. But no service facility.
Indeed Great product. Using trouble free for pat 7 yrs. Now it developed a problem, . But no service facility in India for this machine. defective valve is shown in photo. service request no.60 0025973005 of 26.4.21 not attended yet.
Pros
tasty coffee. very reliable.
Cons
Coffee powder should NOT be very fine dust. Cappuccino valve is not quite reliable. NO after sales service. cappuccino valve is now faulty.So long as it works it is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine
Date of Use 2019-05-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine
Date of Use 2019-05-19
bhagya
27/07/2013
India
Verified buyer
Its is a good machine
The only thing is the manual is not in english. The handle is very delicate and needs a proper adjustment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine