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  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day

Discontinued

Philips Saeco PoemiaManual Espresso machine

HD8325/01

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

See all benefits

With pressurized crema filter

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

  • Class

Pressurized Crema filter holder

Pressurized Crema filter holder

This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

15 bar pump

15 bar pump

High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

02/05/2013

India

India

This is the product I have been looking for

During my travels around the world, attending meetings, I have always admired this kind of coffee maker. The coffee tastes so good that you want to drink it again and again. Now that it is available here in India, I am going to buy one today !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine

19/05/2021

India

India

Verified buyer

Great coffee. Durable. But no service facility.

Indeed Great product. Using trouble free for pat 7 yrs. Now it developed a problem, . But no service facility in India for this machine. defective valve is shown in photo. service request no.60 0025973005 of 26.4.21 not attended yet.

Pros

tasty coffee. very reliable.

Cons

Coffee powder should NOT be very fine dust. Cappuccino valve is not quite reliable. NO after sales service. cappuccino valve is now faulty.So long as it works it is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine

Date of Use 2019-05-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine

Date of Use 2019-05-19

27/07/2013

India

India

Verified buyer

Its is a good machine

The only thing is the manual is not in english. The handle is very delicate and needs a proper adjustment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8325/01 Manual Espresso machine

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