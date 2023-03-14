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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3101/25

3.6

| (27) Reviews

Effortless even trim

This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

See all benefits

Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

Effortless even trim

  • 1mm precision settings

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 45 min cordless use/10h charge

  • Lift & Trim system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

27

Reviews

14/03/2023

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent

Trimmer are excellent and battery backup is good ..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-02-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-02-14

12/12/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Budget trimmer works like a high end product.

It lives up to the Philips reputation. No extravaganza, comfortable trimming.

Pros

Handy, dependable.

Cons

No way to measure remaining battery charge.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-11-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-11-12

10/09/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Worth product

I bought this trimmer its working smoothly. Worth to buy. Philips always stand first.i recommend to buy this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-08-09

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-08-09

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Disclaimers

  1. Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor

  2. 3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website