2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT3101/25
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
45 min cordless use/10h charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
3.6
of 5
27
Reviews
Parvin kumar
14/03/2023
India
Verified buyer
Excellent
Trimmer are excellent and battery backup is good ..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-02-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-02-14
Old monk
12/12/2022
India
Verified buyer
Budget trimmer works like a high end product.
It lives up to the Philips reputation. No extravaganza, comfortable trimming.
Pros
Handy, dependable.
Cons
No way to measure remaining battery charge.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-11-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-11-12
Pmdpgt
10/09/2022
India
Verified buyer
Worth product
I bought this trimmer its working smoothly. Worth to buy. Philips always stand first.i recommend to buy this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-08-09
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3101/25 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-08-09
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor
3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website