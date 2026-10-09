2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
BT3101/25
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair