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2 year warranty

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  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT100W/00

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Keep your tunes close

Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.

See all benefits

Keep your tunes close

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2W

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/08/2017

India

India

must buy

a must buy product fantastic in clarity and in size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker

25/01/2017

India

India

Absolute finesse.

It's a product that would be concomitant with all pleasure and with no hassles what so ever. It would always be a great great accompaniment where ever one travels, or whatever task one engages in.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

22/04/2016

India

India

A Small Yet Strong Portable Companion

Having tested most of the Bluetooth portable speakers, some were ridiculously massive, i finally came across and finalized this product. The Great thing to write about it is how loud the speaker gets, especially if we take into account the - Size/Output Ratio, it will amaze you. In-fact its louder than most PC 2.0 U.S.B powered speakers, which crackle at max volumes. What extra you are getting for the price is the amplifier, which actually I found to work very well to ensures that the sound doesn't get distorted, irrespective of the device i play through at maximum volume.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

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