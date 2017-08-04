2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep your tunes close
Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
2W
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
meAmar
04/08/2017
India
must buy
a must buy product fantastic in clarity and in size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker
Aldy
25/01/2017
India
Absolute finesse.
It's a product that would be concomitant with all pleasure and with no hassles what so ever. It would always be a great great accompaniment where ever one travels, or whatever task one engages in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Adarsh92
22/04/2016
India
A Small Yet Strong Portable Companion
Having tested most of the Bluetooth portable speakers, some were ridiculously massive, i finally came across and finalized this product. The Great thing to write about it is how loud the speaker gets, especially if we take into account the - Size/Output Ratio, it will amaze you. In-fact its louder than most PC 2.0 U.S.B powered speakers, which crackle at max volumes. What extra you are getting for the price is the amplifier, which actually I found to work very well to ensures that the sound doesn't get distorted, irrespective of the device i play through at maximum volume.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker