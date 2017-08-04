2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep your tunes close
Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
2W
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
meAmar
04/08/2017
India
must buy
a must buy product fantastic in clarity and in size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker
Aldy
25/01/2017
India
Absolute finesse.
It's a product that would be concomitant with all pleasure and with no hassles what so ever. It would always be a great great accompaniment where ever one travels, or whatever task one engages in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Adarsh92
22/04/2016
India
A Small Yet Strong Portable Companion
Having tested most of the Bluetooth portable speakers, some were ridiculously massive, i finally came across and finalized this product. The Great thing to write about it is how loud the speaker gets, especially if we take into account the - Size/Output Ratio, it will amaze you. In-fact its louder than most PC 2.0 U.S.B powered speakers, which crackle at max volumes. What extra you are getting for the price is the amplifier, which actually I found to work very well to ensures that the sound doesn't get distorted, irrespective of the device i play through at maximum volume.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker