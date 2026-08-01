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  • Purification meets heating & cooling power. Purification meets heating & cooling power. Purification meets heating & cooling power.

    8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

    AMF870/65

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Purification meets heating & cooling power.

    Our 3-in-1 device purifies the air while keeping you cool or warm. It intelligently adjusts its performance to deliver powerful air cleaning, refreshing airflow, or comforting heat—so your space stays comfortable in every season.

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    8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

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    Purification meets heating & cooling power.

    Clean air. Year-round comfort.

    • Purifies with powerful 270 m3/h filtration (1)
    • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
    • Rapid 3 second heating
    • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
    Purify, cool & heat in one device.

    Purify, cool & heat in one device.

    Our 3-in-1 device purifies the air and keeps you cool or warm. Choose between purification only, cooling, or heating — and let the device do the rest. Comfort, made simple.

    Thorough purification of rooms up to 32m2(2)

    Thorough purification of rooms up to 32m2(2)

    With a powerful CADR of 270 m³/h(1), it purifies rooms up to 32 m² and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 11 minutes(2). Auto Purification detects air quality and automatically adjusts airflow.

    On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down

    On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down

    Delivers powerful airflow up to 1.579 m³/h, with a bladeless design for a smooth, consistent breeze. Choose from 10 speeds for personalized comfort.

    On heating mode, experience instant warmth

    On heating mode, experience instant warmth

    The device provides immediate warmth in just 3 seconds with adjustable power up to 2200W. Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C or customize your warmth with 10 heater speeds (App-only).

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles (4)

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles (4)

    3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, the device runs at just 19 dB(A)(4) – quieter than a whisper. A built-in light sensor detects when the room is dark and automatically switches off the lights to avoid disturbance.

    Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Breathe easier with continuous air purification in all modes, removing 99.97% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, as well as reducing harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (5-7)

    Wide 350° airflow coverage

    Wide 350° airflow coverage

    Wide 350° rotation evenly distributes air throughout the room, providing comfort for everyone, no matter where you are.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real time, immediately reacting to any changes in pollution and temperature to improve your air quality.

    Powered by AI technology

    Powered by AI technology

    Select Auto+ mode for AI Technology that adapts to your routine, while minimizing noise and energy use (App only).

    Control your device through the remote or with the Air+ app

    Control your device through the remote or with the Air+ app

    Simply use the remote to control your device. For additional functionalities and air quality monitoring, pair the device with the Air+ app. For hands-free convenience, use voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.

    Designed for easy maintenance

    Designed for easy maintenance

    Original filters are engineered for long-lasting performance - up to 12 months minimizing hassle and cost. The device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. (8)

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      3-in-1 air purifier, fan, and heater
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect, AeraSense-sensors
      Color
      Dark grey
      Secondary color
      Silver
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes
      Heating function
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      2200 W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5, gas, allergens, temperature, humidity
      Min. sound level
      19 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      46 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Max. room size
      32 m²
      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      270 m³/h
      Fan airflow
      1579 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, pre-filter

    • Usability

      Air quality feedback
      Color, numeric
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (10 levels)
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Cord length
      1,8 m
      Oscillation
      Up to 350°
      Interface
      Digital
      Remote control
      Yes
      Recommended filter change
      1 year

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      32,5 cm
      Product Width
      32,5 cm
      Product Height
      106,4 cm
      Product Weight
      8,5 kg
      Package Length
      38,6 cm
      Package Width
      38,1 cm
      Package Height
      115,2 cm
      Package Weight
      13,2 kg

    • Energy Efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2 W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.
    • Calculated to GB/T18801-2015 standard
    • From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
    • Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
    • From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.
    • Third-party tested in a 28.5 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Influenza A (H1N1) virus in MAX mode for 40 minutes.
    • Third-party tested in a 30 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Staphylococcus albus 8032 bacteria in MAX mode for 60 minutes.
    • Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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