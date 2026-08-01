AMF870/65
Purification meets heating & cooling power.
Our 3-in-1 device purifies the air while keeping you cool or warm. It intelligently adjusts its performance to deliver powerful air cleaning, refreshing airflow, or comforting heat—so your space stays comfortable in every season.See all benefits
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Our 3-in-1 device purifies the air and keeps you cool or warm. Choose between purification only, cooling, or heating — and let the device do the rest. Comfort, made simple.
With a powerful CADR of 270 m³/h(1), it purifies rooms up to 32 m² and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 11 minutes(2). Auto Purification detects air quality and automatically adjusts airflow.
Delivers powerful airflow up to 1.579 m³/h, with a bladeless design for a smooth, consistent breeze. Choose from 10 speeds for personalized comfort.
The device provides immediate warmth in just 3 seconds with adjustable power up to 2200W. Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C or customize your warmth with 10 heater speeds (App-only).
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
In Sleep mode, the device runs at just 19 dB(A)(4) – quieter than a whisper. A built-in light sensor detects when the room is dark and automatically switches off the lights to avoid disturbance.
Breathe easier with continuous air purification in all modes, removing 99.97% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, as well as reducing harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (5-7)
Wide 350° rotation evenly distributes air throughout the room, providing comfort for everyone, no matter where you are.
Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real time, immediately reacting to any changes in pollution and temperature to improve your air quality.
Select Auto+ mode for AI Technology that adapts to your routine, while minimizing noise and energy use (App only).
Simply use the remote to control your device. For additional functionalities and air quality monitoring, pair the device with the Air+ app. For hands-free convenience, use voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.
Original filters are engineered for long-lasting performance - up to 12 months minimizing hassle and cost. The device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. (8)
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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