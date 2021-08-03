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  • Every second you can enjoy fresh air Every second you can enjoy fresh air Every second you can enjoy fresh air

    Series 6000 Fresh Air Mask

    ACM067/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Every second you can enjoy fresh air

    Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power technology. Making mask a fashion accessory that you would love to wear everyday as it V-shapes your face.

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    Series 6000 Fresh Air Mask

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    Every second you can enjoy fresh air

    Breakthrough Air Power technology

    • Superior breathing comfort

    Permeable material Air mesh to improve breathing experience

    Selected from thousands of high quality material, Air mesh guarantees your incredibly comfortable breathe comfort. The delicate grille pattern on the cover were scientifically designed to enable enough fresh air coming through but not the pollutants. With its high permeable quality which also achieve good balance between robustness elasticity,through thermo foaming processing to deliver the unprecedented breathing experience to you.

    We take care of you

    High Filtration Efficacy

    Golden anchor point

    The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific analysis to effectively disperes the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears.

    The mask that can breathe

    Selected from thousands of high quality material, Air mesh guarantees your incredibly comfortable breathe comfort. The delicate grille pattern on the cover were scientifically designed to enable enough fresh air coming through but not the pollutants. With its high permeable quality which also achieve good balance between robustness elasticity, through thermo foaming processing to deliver the unprecedented breathing experience to you.

    Every second enjoy fresh air

    Exclusively customized for Philips Fresh Air Mask; The incredible powerful motor and air fluid dynamic design reduce the exhalation resistance and improve the breathing comfort.

    Can filter out 95% 3µm particles during the first use

    Can filter out 95% 3µm particles during the first use

    Golden anchor point, effectively disperses the pressure

    The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific analysis to effectively disperes the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears.

    Powerful Air technology quickly expels CO2 & hot air exhaled

    Exclusively customized for Philips Fresh Air Mask; The incredible powerful motor and air fluid dynamic design reduce the exhalation resistance and improve the breathing comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Specifications

      Color
      Black shell, light Silver cover

    • Battery Life

      Speed 1
      3.5 hours
      Speed 2
      2.5 hours
      Speed 3
      2 hours (average)
      Full charge
      3 hours to get fully charged

    • Design

      Color
      Black Shell + Light Silver Cover

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    • This is based on Philips internal lab result, only calculated for fan itself.
    • Based on GB / T2428 / 1998 and Philips internal facial data
    • With reference to the test conditions of the United States NIOSH and the Philips corporate standard, they are tested and certified by a third-party laboratory.
    • Pollen’s size ranges from 15 to 200 µm (E. Pacini, Encyclopedia of Ecology 2008). N95 filter hasminimum efficiency (=95%) at the most penetrating particle size (=0.1 =0.3 µm).
    • This is based on third party test report, calculated by Philips internal lab.
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