Breathe healthy air with Philips' VitaShield Intelligent Purification system. Fine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses with size >0.02 micron* are filtered out, while the healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.
The VitaShield Intelligent Purification System effectively filters out pollutants (ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses) with size >0.02 Microns*.
3-step fan speed lets you to adjust air flow to your liking
3-step fan speed lets you to adjust the air flow to your liking
1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer
Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.
Healthy air protect alert
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level
3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue-Good; Purple- Fair; Red- Bad.
According to the 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.
* Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
*** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria