With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens, dust or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, with a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 610 m³/h.
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
Smart sensors for intelligent purification
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Sleep mode with ultra-quiet op
In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
Detects and removes allergenic dust at night (10)
Next to regular Sleep mode, the product is equipped with a special Allergy Sleep mode to protect you at night. This mode effectively detects allergenic dust in the air and switches the device to a more powerful speed, delivering up to 40% more clean air during the night (11) - while keeping the sound level low.
Low energy consumption
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 60 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.
Air quality display
See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens, gases and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution
Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your devices performance, so you dont have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home (8)
Automatically senses and adapts for best results
The new Self-Adaptive Technology powered by Artificial Intelligence offers you an even smarter experience (12). It thinks, learns and self-adapts to your needs so you don't have to. Its not only reacting to the sensors but also considering room size, outdoor data and behavioral patterns. It automatically provides clean, healthy air while keeping noise and energy levels to minimum. You can also choose from 4 x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1,2 and Turbo to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
Long lasting filter with smart change indicator
Long filter lifetime means long-term saving. Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters help you save money in the long term vs other leading air purifiers (14). Check the filter lifetime indicator in your purifiers digital display, to know when it is time to replace the filter.
Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (13)
Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 micronS (4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency (12). Certified by the European Center for allergy Research Foundation.
Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 158 m2
The 360 degree powerful airflow distributes clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 610 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants. 20 m2 is purified in just 5 minutes. (1)
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 610 m³/h by the room size of 48 m³ (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
(2) CADR tested by a certified third-party lab per GB/T18801-2015. Due to improvements to our testing and quality control, CADR values were upgraded. If packaging isn’t yet updated, rest assured the product meets the higher specifications listed online.
(3) Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6) The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
(7) Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2015
(8) Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
(9) The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
(10) As tested in a real-life setup, with dust resuspended by a person stepping into bed.
(11) Based on CADR measurements according to GB/T-18801/2015 with device operating in Sleep mode and Allergy Sleep mode.
(12)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
(13)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
(14)Savings based on advertised lifetime of filter and pricing per on brand websites or retailers, Netherlands, 21 June 22.