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    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

    AC3420/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

    Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2in1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe, and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control, and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.

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    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

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    See all Air Purifier

    Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

    Humidifies the air naturally and hygienically

    • Purifies rooms up to 32.5m2
    • 5-layer HEPA filtration
    • 655 ml/h humidification
    • 3.5L water tank
    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 32.5 m2

    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 32.5 m2

    The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 271 m3/h. It can easily handle spaces of up to 32.5m2 (1).

    5-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    5-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    5-layer filtration with 3D electrostatic pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect, Coconut Active Carbon with Amino formula, PET layer and Siocryst HCHO-Removal layer. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Automatic humidification of up to 655ml/h

    Automatic humidification of up to 655ml/h

    Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat, with rapid humidification up to 655 ml/h (3). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (4)

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Highly effective in eliminating 3 common viruses: Influenza A virus H1N1(5)/ Human Coronavirus HCoV-229E(6)/ Mycoplasma Pneumoniae (7).

    Create a clean and comforting sleep environment with a night light

    Create a clean and comforting sleep environment with a night light

    Set a thorough air purification program for the bedroom before the kids go to bed. Then, the silent sleep mode activates and a night light turns on. Children feel reassured, and parents can sleep soundly.

    Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

    Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates only at 23.4 dB (8), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 32W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently selects the best setting. It displays the air quality in real time (PM2.5), as well as the level of humidity.

    Control your purifier anywhere with Philips HomeCare+ app

    Control your purifier anywhere with Philips HomeCare+ app

    Pair your purifier with the HomeCare+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose AI Auto mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimizing sound and energy use.

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >99% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (9): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

    3.5L water tank for continuous humidification up to 16h

    3.5L water tank for continuous humidification up to 16h

    Breathe comfortably without the need for frequent refills. Thanks to its large 3.5L water tank, you can enjoy up to 16 hours of uninterrupted use.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (10), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed (FY3400).

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Internet connectivity
      Yes

    • Maintenance

      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Active carbon and HEPA filters
      FY3400/00 - up to 1 year
      Humidification filter
      FY3401/00 - up to 6 months

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Max. power consumption
      32W

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Philips HomeCare+ app
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      No
      Remote scheduling
      Yes (in app)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      6,5  kg
      Dimensions (H*W*L)
      52*28,5*28,5cm
      Color(s)
      Arctic White

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Humidification rate
      655 ml/h
      PCADR, measured
      271 m3/h
      PCADR, nominal
      250 m3/h
      FCADR (Formaldehyde), measured
      182 m3/h
      FCADR (Formaldehyde), nominal
      160 m3/h
      Room size (GB/T, measured)
      32.5 m2
      Filer layers
      3D Prefilter, Active Carbon, PET, Siocryst HCHO, HEPA
      Virus filtration (H1N1, Hcov 229E, EV71)
      99.99%
      Bacteria removal (Staph. albus, e-coli)
      99.99%
      Allergen filtration (pet, house dust mite, pollen, mold)
      99%
      Gas filtration
      99%
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity, Light

    • Usability

      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      58.9 dB
      Cord length
      1.8m
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Automatic display dimming
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      3.5 L
      Child lock
      Yes
      Ambient night light
      Yes
      Manual fan speeds
      Yes (5 levels)
      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      23.4 dB (8)
      Control panel type
      Touch

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    Reviews

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    • (1) CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2022. Room size calculated to GB/T18801-2022 test standard, with 271 m3/h measured CADR.
    • (2) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1:2006-04, ISO/TS 11155-1:2001-11
    • (3) Tested by CVC according to GB/T 23332-2018. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
    • (4) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
    • (5) Tested by a third-party lab per GB/T 18801-2022 air purifier standard. In a 30m³ space over 60 minutes, with power mode on, the device removed up to 99.99% of H1N1 and HCoV-229E viruses.
    • (6) Tested by a third-party lab according to GB/T 18801-2022. In a 30m³ space over 60 minutes in power mode, the device removed up to 99.99% of H1N1 and HCoV-229E viruses.
    • (7) Tested by a third-party lab following the 2002 “Disinfection Technical Specification.” In a 30m³ space over 60 minutes in speed mode, the device removed up to 99.99% of Mycoplasma pneumoniae.
    • (8) Measured by external lab with low noise microphones. Whisper sound level is 23.4 dB.
    • (9) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 and HJ 2544-2016 with TVOC, Toluene, NO2, Acetic Acid, H2S, SO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.
    • (10) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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