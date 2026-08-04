Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2in1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe, and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control, and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.
The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 271 m3/h. It can easily handle spaces of up to 32.5m2 (1).
5-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles
5-layer filtration with 3D electrostatic pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect, Coconut Active Carbon with Amino formula, PET layer and Siocryst HCHO-Removal layer. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Automatic humidification of up to 655ml/h
Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat, with rapid humidification up to 655 ml/h (3). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.
Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (4)
Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air
Highly effective in eliminating 3 common viruses: Influenza A virus H1N1(5)/ Human Coronavirus HCoV-229E(6)/ Mycoplasma Pneumoniae (7).
Create a clean and comforting sleep environment with a night light
Set a thorough air purification program for the bedroom before the kids go to bed. Then, the silent sleep mode activates and a night light turns on. Children feel reassured, and parents can sleep soundly.
Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates only at 23.4 dB (8), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.
Lower energy consumption than a light bulb
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 32W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality
AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently selects the best setting. It displays the air quality in real time (PM2.5), as well as the level of humidity.
Control your purifier anywhere with Philips HomeCare+ app
Pair your purifier with the HomeCare+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose AI Auto mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimizing sound and energy use.
Traps smells and gas pollutants
The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >99% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (9): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.
3.5L water tank for continuous humidification up to 16h
Breathe comfortably without the need for frequent refills. Thanks to its large 3.5L water tank, you can enjoy up to 16 hours of uninterrupted use.
Long lasting filter for up to 1 year
Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (10), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed (FY3400).
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Internet connectivity
Yes
Maintenance
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Active carbon and HEPA filters
FY3400/00 - up to 1 year
Humidification filter
FY3401/00 - up to 6 months
Energy efficiency
Stand-by power consumption
<2W
Max. power consumption
32W
Connectivity
App, connects via Wi-Fi
Philips HomeCare+ app
Smartphone compatibility
iPhone and Android devices
Voice control
No
Remote scheduling
Yes (in app)
Weight and dimensions
Product weight
6,5
kg
Dimensions (H*W*L)
52*28,5*28,5cm
Color(s)
Arctic White
Performance
Particle filtration
99.97% at 0.003 microns
Humidification rate
655 ml/h
PCADR, measured
271 m3/h
PCADR, nominal
250 m3/h
FCADR (Formaldehyde), measured
182 m3/h
FCADR (Formaldehyde), nominal
160 m3/h
Room size (GB/T, measured)
32.5 m2
Filer layers
3D Prefilter, Active Carbon, PET, Siocryst HCHO, HEPA
Virus filtration (H1N1, Hcov 229E, EV71)
99.99%
Bacteria removal (Staph. albus, e-coli)
99.99%
Allergen filtration (pet, house dust mite, pollen, mold)