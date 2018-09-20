AC2892/20
Say goodbye to indoor air pollution
AeraSense is a new technology with the accuracy and performance of a professional sensor. It senses particles smaller than PM2.5, removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* adapting automatically with real time feedbackSee all benefits
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Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*
The numerical PM2.5 indicator and the 4-step color ring provides real time feedback of your indoor air quality.
Both AQI and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off avoid light disturbance for consumers.
Vitashield with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 333 m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um, effectively reduce harmful gases such as TVOC and odor. Removes up to 99.9% bacteria.
This product has 3 automatic purification settings: a basic Pollution mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful Bacteria & Virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.
AeraSense is a sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.
Aerodynamic architecture boosts efficient airflow
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