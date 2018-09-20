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  • Say goodbye to indoor air pollution Say goodbye to indoor air pollution Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

    Air Cleaner

    AC2892/20

    Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

    AeraSense is a new technology with the accuracy and performance of a professional sensor. It senses particles smaller than PM2.5, removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* adapting automatically with real time feedback

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    Air Cleaner

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    See all Air Purifier

    Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

    Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um

    • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
    • PM2.5 display
    • Up to 86 m²/ 925 ft²
    • Auto & Sleep mode
    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

    Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*

    Real time indoor PM2.5 numerical feedback

    Real time indoor PM2.5 numerical feedback

    The numerical PM2.5 indicator and the 4-step color ring provides real time feedback of your indoor air quality.

    Smart light control: adjust light to suit your preference

    Smart light control: adjust light to suit your preference

    Both AQI and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off avoid light disturbance for consumers.

    VitaShield naturally purifies UFP as small as 0.2microns

    VitaShield naturally purifies UFP as small as 0.2microns

    Vitashield with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 333 m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um, effectively reduce harmful gases such as TVOC and odor. Removes up to 99.9% bacteria.

    3 auto modes: Pollution, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus

    3 auto modes: Pollution, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus

    This product has 3 automatic purification settings: a basic Pollution mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful Bacteria & Virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.

    Automatically monitors, reacts & purifiers the air

    AeraSense is a sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

    Aerodynamic architecture boosts efficient airflow

    Aerodynamic architecture boosts efficient airflow

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Power
      56  W
      Voltage
      220  V
      Effective area
      24~41  m²
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Sound level
      32-64  dB(A)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      359 x 240 x 558  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      412 x 294 x 612  mm
      Weight of product
      7.7  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      9.3  kg

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Beige
      Color of control panel
      Black
      Air quality sensor(s)
      Aerasense PM2.5 sensor
      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Fan speed indicators
      Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo

    • Replacement

      AC filter
      FY2420
      HEPA filter
      FY2422

    • Sustainability

      Stand-by power consumption
      <0.5  W

    • Performance

      Room size
      up to 925  ft²
      CADR
      333  m³/h

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    • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
    • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).
    • Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008
    • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
    • Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
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