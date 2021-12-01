With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h.
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also, tested for corona virus (7).
Tested and certified for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests for continuous operation (24/7).
Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance
In sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed or turned off to avoid any light disturbance.
Easy maintenance
The air purifier is designed for easier cleaning, using the compact and simple cylindrical plastic body. It uses a 3in1 integrated filter so no need to change each filter separately.
Professional grade sensor for intelligent purification
The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the right speed for every environment. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Low energy consumption
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 27 W power. This is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. It is compliant with a highly efficient grade of strict global standard.
The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution
Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your device’s performance, so you don’t have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home (9).
Long lasting filter with smart change indicator
Long filter lifetime means long-term saving. Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters help you save money in the long term vs other leading air purifiers (14). Check the filter lifetime indicator in your purifiers digital display, to know when it is time to replace the filter.
Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (10)
Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency (5).
Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 36 m2
It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 300 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants. The system cleans 20 m2 in just 10 minutes. (1)
(1)From the air that passed through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing the room size of 48m³ by CADR 300m³/h (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2,4 m in height).
(2)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(3)From the air that passes through the filter. Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(5)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
(6)Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA per DIN71460-1, from the air that passes through the filter. Coronaviruses range approx. 0.08–0.22 microns in size (MacLachlan, Dubovi, Fenner's Veterinary Virology, 5th Ed., Academic Press, 2017, Ch. 24, pp. 435-461).
(7)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCoV-229E) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(8)Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
(9)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
(10)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
(11)Savings based on advertised lifetime of filter and pricing per on brand websites or retailers, Netherlands, 21 June 22.