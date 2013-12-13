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Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

273P3LPHEB/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 273P3 LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

See all benefits

Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills

  • P Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Height adjustment for ideal sitting position

The Super Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts and swivels, but is also height adjustable and pivots to 90 degree, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

Tilt and swivel adjustment for an ideal viewing angle

Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/12/2013

India

India

Excellent Product , One of its kind

I purchased this LCD monitor before 4 months , I was confident as I trust the brand completely more over I am extremely happy with my decision. The LCD is great as it consumes less energy and the response time is quick. Moreover the colors are very refreshing and its of crystal clear quality. I love to see the crystal fine View quality and the ease of Usage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight

12/09/2012

India

India

Verified buyer

Product is good

Product is good But One Problem After one or two hour Eyes have strain and pain in eyes .But in Samsung and LG product hvae no problem of this type. In this LED there is so many white spots and when black background desktop comes then it is very penetrating I have very veteran in this field so you can watch this Issue.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight

13/12/2013

India

India

good display, good refreshing rate, power consumption may be improved

it comes with the good eye-attracting display quality. it supports many refreshing rates and resolutions. however power-consumption should be improved and design can be made more attractive. i like how the support is provided at bottom. i think 7/10 for money. for quality 7.5/10. for look 8/10.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight

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Disclaimers

  1. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.