2 year warranty
Discontinued
273P3LPHEB/00
Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 273P3 LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
27" (68.6 cm)
A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
The Super Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts and swivels, but is also height adjustable and pivots to 90 degree, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
bonnyy203
13/12/2013
India
Excellent Product , One of its kind
I purchased this LCD monitor before 4 months , I was confident as I trust the brand completely more over I am extremely happy with my decision. The LCD is great as it consumes less energy and the response time is quick. Moreover the colors are very refreshing and its of crystal clear quality. I love to see the crystal fine View quality and the ease of Usage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight
PremRatan
12/09/2012
India
Verified buyer
Product is good
Product is good But One Problem After one or two hour Eyes have strain and pain in eyes .But in Samsung and LG product hvae no problem of this type. In this LED there is so many white spots and when black background desktop comes then it is very penetrating I have very veteran in this field so you can watch this Issue.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight
appu52
13/12/2013
India
good display, good refreshing rate, power consumption may be improved
it comes with the good eye-attracting display quality. it supports many refreshing rates and resolutions. however power-consumption should be improved and design can be made more attractive. i like how the support is provided at bottom. i think 7/10 for money. for quality 7.5/10. for look 8/10.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHEB LCD monitor, LED backlight
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.