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  • High performance AMVA display High performance AMVA display High performance AMVA display

    AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

    273E3QHSS/00

    High performance AMVA display

    Experience super high contrast images on this AMVA LED display. With a big size, wide-viewing angle and bright, vivid pictures it is ready to entertain you.

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    AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    High performance AMVA display

    for super high contrast, vivid images

    • E Line
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • Full HD display
    AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

    AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

    Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

    16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

    16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

    The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    Modern Touch controls

    Modern Touch controls

    Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

    Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

    Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

    Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

    Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

    SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

    Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

    SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

    Glossy finish to enhance your decor

    An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      AMVA LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.311 x 0.311 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Lite
      Effective viewing area
      597.6(H) x 336.2(V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      6 ms (Gray to Gray)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • HDMI
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • Headphone out
      • PC audio-in

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      User convenience
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      • Input
      • SmartImage lite
      • Volume
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      • Built-in
      Off mode
      <0.3 W
      On mode
      25.5 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      <0.5 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      642 x 440 x 227  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      700 x 525 x 138  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      642 x 391 x 64  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      8.82  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      8.2  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      6.5  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • EPEAT Silver
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TCO 5.2
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Silver
      Finish
      Texture

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