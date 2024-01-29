ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LED monitor with Touch Control

246EL2SB/00

4.6

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great gaming experience on your big LED display !

This big 246EL2 Full HD display with Touch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming world

See all benefits

Great gaming experience on your big LED display !

  • 23.6" (59.9 cm) E-line

  • Full HD

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

Small footprint to blend into any lifestyle

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

29/01/2024

India

India

awesome led But want to fix its touch panel

led is very good but my touch controls are not working can Philips please provide me the touch panel card?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2022-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2022-01-29

09/01/2023

India

India

great monitor

I've had this monitor for 10+ years and it still works perfectly

Pros

reliable

Cons

nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2021-01-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2021-01-09

08/03/2014

India

India

Excellent Product

The product is excellent and value for money.I have used the product for 3 months it is excellent and has excellent picture quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration