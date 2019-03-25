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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with SmartImage

240S1SB/27

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Big, Feature packed display for high productivity

With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the 240S1 business display enhances your productivity

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Big, Feature packed display for high productivity

  • 61 cm (24") w S-line

  • Format 16:10

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/03/2019

India

India

Everything OK

Fantastic, Everything is OK, This is a Square TFT.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 17S1SB LCD monitor with SmartImage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 17S1SB LCD monitor with SmartImage

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