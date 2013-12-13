2 year warranty
Discontinued
227E3QPHSU/00
High performance IPS display with PowerSensor
Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display. With elegant design, translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence saving upto 80% of your energy bill, it's a smart green choice
E Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rohit1993
13/12/2013
India
ausum Picture quality
This is a save for money product that makes your face happy and with good picture quality with regionable cost
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor
shankar123
02/09/2013
India
excellent picture and video quality
Experience very good quality pictures and videos. Quality display and save energy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor
Rdeep89
14/12/2013
India
Excellent Product
I purchased this LED monitor and its phenomenal looks and design made it an instant hit with friends and family. I am actually amzed to see the power consumption and its incredibly good. Most importantly the screen brightness and dispay is awesome.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor