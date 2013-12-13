It's been 1 year I am using this product. The first one I bought had a backlight bleeding problem and I returned it and got a new one within two weeks. The new one was good but still I found two stuck subpixels, but that were only visible in black background. One blue stuck pixel is too small to notice but the other a little bit easier. But still no problem since it was only in black backgrounds. The performance of the the monitor is really good especially the Smart Contrast feature is very good it very well analyzes the light and dark contents displayed and optimizes brightness. Being IPS viewing angles are excellent. The Smart Control II monitor control software is also pretty easy to use. On small yet big problem I have noticed is that the left side of the monitor is a bit brighter than the right side. But it isn't noticed while watching movies , pictures or light colors. In pure white and its absolutely absent. But it is evident when displaying contents with plain dark colors especially dark grey, dark red etc. But I believe almost all edge lit LED monitors has this uniformity issue. By the way the movie watching experience with this monitor is very good with rich color rendition and even more better with Smart Contrast(Dynamic Contrast) turned on . I have seen the dynamic contrast in some other monitors drastically changes brightness as scene brightness changes in movies and also if a small white content appears in screen the brightness lits up high. But in this monitor the brightness is varies in soft transition with only appropriate brightness according to the dark and light content. I am overall satisfied with this monitor