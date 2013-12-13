ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

IPS LED monitor

227E3QPHSU/00

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

High performance IPS display with PowerSensor

Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display. With elegant design, translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence saving upto 80% of your energy bill, it's a smart green choice

See all benefits

saves energy bills

High performance IPS display with PowerSensor

  • E Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/12/2013

India

India

ausum Picture quality

This is a save for money product that makes your face happy and with good picture quality with regionable cost

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor

02/09/2013

India

India

excellent picture and video quality

Experience very good quality pictures and videos. Quality display and save energy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor

14/12/2013

India

India

Excellent Product

I purchased this LED monitor and its phenomenal looks and design made it an instant hit with friends and family. I am actually amzed to see the power consumption and its incredibly good. Most importantly the screen brightness and dispay is awesome.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QPHSU IPS LED monitor

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration