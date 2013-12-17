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Discontinued

LED monitor

226V3LSB/00

4.4

| (20) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

LED technology for natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

20

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

17/12/2013

India

India

Fabulous

Marvelous featres...Love it really... Excelllent products...i recommend you to buy philips products....without even viewing it standard products....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor

17/12/2013

India

India

Its awesome product including latest technology

Its awesome product of Philips.It contain many latest technology feathers that i like most.It helps in saving electricity.The power sensor that save saving energy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor

16/12/2013

India

India

awssum product

This Led is good to watch and its clearity is good as compare to other. This product is such a value for money product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor

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