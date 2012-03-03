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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

226V3LAB5/00

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!

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Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

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