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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartTouch

223E1SB/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Full-HD display with SmartTouch controls

Enjoy more with this attractive 16:9 Full HD display! With SmartTouch controls, VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 223E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Full-HD display with SmartTouch controls

  • 56 cm/22" w E-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/08/2013

India

India

It has given me the best over display

standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

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