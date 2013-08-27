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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartTouch

222E1SB/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Full-HD display with SmartTouch controls

Enjoy more with this attractive 16:9 Full HD display! With SmartTouch controls, VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 222E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Full-HD display with SmartTouch controls

  • 56 cm/22" w E-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

SmartContrast 25000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

5ms fast response time

On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/08/2013

India

India

It has given me the best over display

standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

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