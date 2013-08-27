2 year warranty
Discontinued
Full-HD display with SmartTouch controls
Enjoy more with this attractive 16:9 Full HD display! With SmartTouch controls, VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 222E1 is a great choice for all your needs
56 cm/22" w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
phil60
27/08/2013
India
It has given me the best over display
standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor