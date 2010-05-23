ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

221V2SB/00

Widescreen display offers good value

With features like SmartContrast and energy efficiency, the 221V2 offers good value.

See all benefits

Widescreen display offers good value

  • 21.5'' (54.6 cm) V-line

  • Full HD

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

5ms fast response time

On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration