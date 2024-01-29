2 year warranty
Discontinued
Slim, attractive LED display with natural colors
With a slim, attractive design this new generation 221EL2 Full HD LED display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs
54.6cm/21.5" E-line
Full HD
new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
4.6
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sunny_178
29/01/2024
India
awesome led But want to fix its touch panel
led is very good but my touch controls are not working can Philips please provide me the touch panel card?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
nicola91824
09/01/2023
India
great monitor
I've had this monitor for 10+ years and it still works perfectly
Pros
reliable
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Ankur110490
08/03/2014
India
Excellent Product
The product is excellent and value for money.I have used the product for 3 months it is excellent and has excellent picture quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch