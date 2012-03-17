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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

196V3LAB5/00

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!

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Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

Small footprint to blend into any lifestyle

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Attractive slim, glossy design

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