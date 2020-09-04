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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front-top-left product photograph

Discontinued

LED Monitor

190EL1SB/00

2

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. Along with Dual inputs, natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 190EL1 is a great choice for all your needs

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LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

  • 19''w (48.3 cm) E-line

  • 1440x900 HD+

Glossy finish to enhance your decor

An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

Ready to display HD content

A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
1

04/09/2020

India

India

nhmngh

only for watching movies not for gaming wast product don't buy

Pros

movies

Cons

dont buy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 191EL1SB LED Monitor

Date of Use 2018-09-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 191EL1SB LED Monitor

Date of Use 2018-09-04

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