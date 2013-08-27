2 year warranty
Discontinued
Attractive Dual input display offers great value
Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 190E1 is a great choice for all your needs
48 cm (19") w E-line
High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) is a copyright protection system that is incorporated into the DVI connector. It helps stop unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content. HDCP allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.
A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
phil60
27/08/2013
India
It has given me the best over display
standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor