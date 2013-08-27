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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

190E1SB/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Attractive Dual input display offers great value

Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 190E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Attractive Dual input display offers great value

  • 48 cm (19") w E-line

DVI-D input and HDCP support

High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) is a copyright protection system that is incorporated into the DVI connector. It helps stop unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content. HDCP allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.

Ready to display HD content

A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.

Small footprint to blend into any lifestyle

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/08/2013

India

India

It has given me the best over display

standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

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