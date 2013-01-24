Home
Rally Moto

Headlight bulb

12661RAC1
  • The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride
    The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride

    Philips Rally Moto bulb gives you the real bright light for a safer ride. Rally Moto offers up to 30% brighter low beam with higher power output especially designed by Philips. So you see further, react faster and ride safer in dim roads. See all benefits

      The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride

      Extra light on the road to see more

      • Type of lamp: HS1
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,40/40 W
      • Style
      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      See further and react faster with the strong beam

      Illumination on the road is especially important in the dark environment with limited public road lights. With Philips Rally Moto bulb you can see much further and wider ahead, giving you additional reaction time. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with any other motorcycle headlamp.

      Stronger beam with higher wattage output

      With the exceptional technical know-how of Philips, Rally Moto bulb is designed with higher wattage to give a stronger beam on the road while not affecting your headlamp unit. You can enjoy up to 30% brighter low beam on the road by taking Rally Moto from Philips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900373721
        EAN3
        8727900373745
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        950 ± 15%/650 ± 15%
        Color temperature
        3200 K  K

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Powerful bright light
        Product highlight
        30% brighter low beam

      • Product description

        Designation
        HS1 Rally Moto
        Range
        Rally Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        PX43t
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        • Additional high beam
        Type
        12661
        Homologation ECE
        NO

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        40/40  W

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12661RAB1
        Ordering code
        37372160

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        33.2  g
        Height
        6.8  cm
        Length
        4.6  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21.2  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        4.6  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        3320  g
        Height
        15.8  cm
        Length
        48.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        2.12  g
        Width
        23.8  cm

