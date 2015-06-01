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  • The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride

    Rally Moto Headlight bulb

    12661RAC1

    The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride

    Philips Rally Moto bulb gives you the real bright light for a safer ride. Rally Moto offers up to 30% brighter low beam with higher power output especially designed by Philips. So you see further, react faster and ride safer in dim roads.

    See all benefits

    Rally Moto Headlight bulb

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride

    Extra light on the road to see more

    • Type of lamp: HS1
    • Pack of: 1
    • 12 V,40/40 W
    • Style
    Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    See further and react faster with the strong beam

    Illumination on the road is especially important in the dark environment with limited public road lights. With Philips Rally Moto bulb you can see much further and wider ahead, giving you additional reaction time. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with any other motorcycle headlamp.

    Stronger beam with higher wattage output

    With the exceptional technical know-how of Philips, Rally Moto bulb is designed with higher wattage to give a stronger beam on the road while not affecting your headlamp unit. You can enjoy up to 30% brighter low beam on the road by taking Rally Moto from Philips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Powerful bright light
      Product highlight
      30% brighter low beam

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      • Additional high beam
      Base
      PX43t
      Designation
      HS1 Rally Moto
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Rally Moto
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      12661

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      3200 K  K
      Lumens
      950 ± 15%/650 ± 15%

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      40/40  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12661RAB1
      Ordering code
      37372160

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900373721
      EAN3
      8727900373745
      Packaging type
      C1

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      33.2  g
      Length
      4.6  cm
      Width
      4.6  cm
      Height
      6.8  cm
      Net weight per piece
      21.2  g
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      48.5  cm
      Width
      23.8  cm
      Height
      15.8  cm
      Net weight per piece
      2.12  g
      Gross weight per piece
      3320  g

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