The powerful motorcycle headlamp for a safer ride
Philips Rally Moto bulb gives you the real bright light for a safer ride. Rally Moto offers up to 30% brighter low beam with higher power output especially designed by Philips. So you see further, react faster and ride safer in dim roads. See all benefits
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Illumination on the road is especially important in the dark environment with limited public road lights. With Philips Rally Moto bulb you can see much further and wider ahead, giving you additional reaction time. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with any other motorcycle headlamp.
With the exceptional technical know-how of Philips, Rally Moto bulb is designed with higher wattage to give a stronger beam on the road while not affecting your headlamp unit. You can enjoy up to 30% brighter low beam on the road by taking Rally Moto from Philips.
