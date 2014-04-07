12342DVB1
Drive with style
Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Based on the special complete blue coating design, DiamondVision is offering ultimate white light of 5000K, bringing style to your headlights
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light.
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.