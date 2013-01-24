Search terms
Feel safe, ride safe
Producing 30% more light than a standard lamp, PremiumVision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see further with improved light beam performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, ride safe
Producing 30% more light than a standard lamp, PremiumVision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see further with improved light beam performance. See all benefits
Feel safe, ride safe
Producing 30% more light than a standard lamp, PremiumVision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see further with improved light beam performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, ride safe
Producing 30% more light than a standard lamp, PremiumVision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see further with improved light beam performance. See all benefits
Offering 30% more vision on the road, Philips PremiumVision Moto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking for light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
PremiumVision Moto is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use. ^Application varies per bulb type.
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Product description
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Lifetime
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Marketing specifications
Outerpack information
Packed product information