PremiumVision Moto

Headlight bulb

12152C1
    Producing 30% more light than a standard lamp, PremiumVision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see further with improved light beam performance. See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      30% more light

      • Type of lamp: M5
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,35/35 W
      30% more vision

      30% more vision

      Offering 30% more vision on the road, Philips PremiumVision Moto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking for light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      PremiumVision Moto is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity*

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity*

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Designation
        M5 PremiumVision Moto
        Range
        PremiumVision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        • Additional high beam
        Base
        BA20d
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Type
        M5

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12152C1
        Ordering code
        37172760

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C1L
        EAN1
        8727900371727
        EAN3
        8727900371741

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        HB 150 / LB 200

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35/35W  W

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        720 lm ± 15%  lm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        30% More light

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1680  g
        Height
        13.6  cm
        Length
        26  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1.157  g
        Width
        13.6  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        16.8  g
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Length
        2.7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        11.57  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        100
        Width
        2.7  cm

