Philips Kitchen Appliances
Be Admired

Philips Airfryer with Turbostar Technology HD9621/41

Patented Turbostar technology for tasty frying using upto 80% less oil
Fry, Bake, Grill & Roast vegetarian & non-vegetarian food
Large capacity – 800gm basket
Easy to clean – non stick basket & dishwasher safe parts
MRP: Rs.14,995.00

Food Preparation

 

Grinding, chopping, kneading, blending has never been easier – presenting Philips’ range of food preparation appliances which combine best in class technology with great looks to perfectly complement your style.

Philips Viva Collection Mixer Grinder - HL7701/00

Cooking

 

Healthy frying, even toasting & lots more – with Philips’ cooking appliances, cook up tasty, wholesome meals everyday!

Philips Viva Collection Airfryer - HD9621/41

"Five stars"

Review by consumer on Amazon
5 star rating Amazon
Fantastic product. Makes food healthy without spoiling the taste. I'm glad I bought it.
"The Calorie Buster"

Review by consumer on Flipkart
5 star rating Flipkart
I have recently purchased this Air fryer from limited outlets of Philips .I have decided to purchase the product on the Demo spot only after seeing its capabilities.The Air fryer has unique and patented Rapid Air Technology where hot air circulates within the fryer and cooks food using the inside oil of food items.Thus you need oil for brushing up the items only.The food cooked are more crispy and taste close to food that are cooked with oil.Thus traditional food items like Samosa, French Fry...
Recipes for success 

Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).
