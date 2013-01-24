I have recently purchased this Air fryer from limited outlets of Philips .I have decided to purchase the product on the Demo spot only after seeing its capabilities.The Air fryer has unique and patented Rapid Air Technology where hot air circulates within the fryer and cooks food using the inside oil of food items.Thus you need oil for brushing up the items only.The food cooked are more crispy and taste close to food that are cooked with oil.Thus traditional food items like Samosa, French Fry...