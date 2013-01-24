Our bodies are about 60% water. So it’s no wonder that dry air in your home can cause irritation both in the winter, with the heat turned on, and in the summer, with the drying effects of air conditioning.

Because low humidity air contains less moisture, many people find it more difficult to breathe and often suffer from dry and itchy eyes, nose and throat. Breathing dry air makes it more difficult to sleep and can increase allergies, asthma and other respiratory issues. Bacteria and viruses can also thrive, and low humidity can mean dry hair and skin.